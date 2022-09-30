Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the August 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TMKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,231. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 533,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 420,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.