Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 18,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.71.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.