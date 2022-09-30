Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 1.4%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €35.64 ($36.37) and last traded at €35.64 ($36.37). 62,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.14 ($36.88).

TLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) target price on Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.26 and its 200 day moving average is €37.64.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

