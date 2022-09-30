Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Taiyo Yuden Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $103.47 and a 52-week high of $247.00.
About Taiyo Yuden
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.