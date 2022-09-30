Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $69.05. 432,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,022,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

