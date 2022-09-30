Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.87 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

