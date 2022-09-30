T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IDAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 12,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 162.43% and a negative return on equity of 210.99%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned about 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

