SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.54 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). Approximately 26,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £9.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.17.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

