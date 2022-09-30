Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

