Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569.18 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011993 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $569.18 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.70 or 1.00024907 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006974 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064238 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00081047 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.