Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.91. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 900 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.