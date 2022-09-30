Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in September

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 313,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,569. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

