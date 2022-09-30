Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 621.0 days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
Shares of SWSDF stock remained flat at $532.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.38. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $408.91 and a twelve month high of $664.00.
About Swiss Life
