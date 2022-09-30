Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Charles Fear Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1Get Rating) insider Charles Fear purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

Swift Networks Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Swift Networks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, hospitality, and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Swift Networks Group (ASX:SW1)

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Networks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Networks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.