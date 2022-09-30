Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Charles Fear Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Charles Fear purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

Swift Networks Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Get Swift Networks Group alerts:

Swift Networks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, hospitality, and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Networks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Networks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.