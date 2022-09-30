Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Charles Fear Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Charles Fear purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).
Swift Networks Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.
Swift Networks Group Company Profile
