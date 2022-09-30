Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,385,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 1,846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.3 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

