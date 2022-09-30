Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,739 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.53.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

