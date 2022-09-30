Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $711.76 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $708.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

