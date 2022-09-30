Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,555 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

