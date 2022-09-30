SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.07.

Shares of SIVB traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.78. The company had a trading volume of 527,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

