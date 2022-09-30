Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.00. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.