Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 183,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$662.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

