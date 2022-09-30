Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
SMMT stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.