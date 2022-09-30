Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

