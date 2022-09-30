Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 29,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,250. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

