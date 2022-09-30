Stream Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.