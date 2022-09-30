StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
LMB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
