StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

LMB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

