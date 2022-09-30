StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In related news, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

