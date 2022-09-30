StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

