StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.50 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tivity Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 665,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

