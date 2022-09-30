StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD opened at $23.28 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

