StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
