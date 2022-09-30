StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

