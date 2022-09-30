StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.80.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
