StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

