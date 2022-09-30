Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 30th (ABDP, ACSO, AEM, ALB, ATG, BEP.UN, BRBY, CER, FERG, GAMA)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 30th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,530 ($18.49) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,850 ($22.35).

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £125 ($151.04) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on the stock.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on the stock.

