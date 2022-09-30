Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 30th (ABDP, ACSO, AEM, ALB, ATG, BEP.UN, BRBY, CER, FERG, GAMA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 30th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,530 ($18.49) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,850 ($22.35).

Get AB Dynamics plc alerts:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £125 ($151.04) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on the stock.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.