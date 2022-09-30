Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 534 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
