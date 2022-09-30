Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,364. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

