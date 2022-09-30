Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 11,474 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,916,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

