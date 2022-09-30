Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.24. 22,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

