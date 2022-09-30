Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.69. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,995. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

