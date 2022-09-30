Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

