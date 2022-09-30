Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,779 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

