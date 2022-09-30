Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stevia Stock Performance

Stevia stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get Stevia alerts:

About Stevia

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.