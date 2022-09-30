Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stevia Stock Performance
Stevia stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Stevia
