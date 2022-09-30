StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

STEP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 222,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.