STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SNVVF stock remained flat at $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

