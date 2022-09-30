Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.14% of Steelcase worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steelcase Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of SCS opened at $6.79 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.19%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

