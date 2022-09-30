Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

