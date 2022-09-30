Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 132,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,837. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

