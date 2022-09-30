Starbase (STAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $297,807.00

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $214,703.28 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,083.44 or 0.99977746 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080983 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

