Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Star Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Star Group stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

About Star Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Star Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Star Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

