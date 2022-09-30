Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Star Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Star Group stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.
Star Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.
Institutional Trading of Star Group
About Star Group
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
