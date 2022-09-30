Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. 35,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

