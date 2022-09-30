SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

